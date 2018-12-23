A Rome man accused of taking a car after being told he couldn't drive it was in jail Sunday without bond on multiple charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Carlos Demond Woodard, 29, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. G-8, was arrested on a warrant Saturday when police found him hiding under a bed in another apartment.
Woodard is accused of taking the vehicle on Dec. 13 and running from police when they tried to make a traffic stop. When they found him under the bed, he refused to come out or show his hands.
Woodard is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, four misdemeanor counts of obstructing officers, driving with a suspended license, no tag light and having a cracked windshield.