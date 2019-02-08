A Rome man who kicked at police and then attempted to throw a bag of marijuana out of his apartment faces felony charges of obstruction of officers and criminal damage to property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Wayne Haggard, 37, of 9 West Butler Street, was arrested at his residence Thursday night after he kicked at officers and caused more than $500 worth of damage to his apartment during the confrontation.
Police found a small bag of marijuana during the investigation, a bag which Haggard attempted to toss out of the apartment during the investigation.
In addition to the two felony counts, Haggard is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and battery on law enforcement officers.