A Rome man facing felony assault and drug charges was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Isaac Lamar Chaney, 37, of 413 Calhoun Ave., was arrested early Sunday morning at the Cottis Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard.
Chaney assaulted a 24-year-old man by hitting him in the face with a pistol, injuring his eye and mouth. Also he "passively resisted" while being handcuffed by three officers.
During the investigation, police found suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, along with digital scales and a container of small plastic bags. After his arrest, he was seen trying to hide a small bag of meth in his hand.
Chaney is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
He's also charged with misdemeanor battery, possession of drug-related objects and three counts of obstructing law enforcement officers.