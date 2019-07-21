Ulric Demond Allen Jr.

A Rome man who pulled a pistol out of his pants and pointed it at three people during an altercation last week is facing multiple counts of felony aggravated assault.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ulric Demond Allen Jr., 25, of 615 Elliott Drive, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with incidents that occurred Friday night at a location in the Silver Creek area.

An arrest warrant states he pointed it an one victims head and made threats to shoot her and two other members of her family.

