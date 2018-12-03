A Rome man was arrested on several charges stemming from a shots fired call Sunday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Stephon Dekota Chambers, 51, of 100 B E. 9th Street, was arrested just before 7 p.m. Sunday after firing a .22 caliber rifle at a victim.
Chambers fired one shot out the front door of his apartment at a victim 15 to 20 feet away on the sidewalk after a verbal argument. Chambers was taken into custody without incident and a warranted search of his residence yielded marijuana in the living room.
Chambers is charged with felonies aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanors reckless conduct, pointing a firearm at another and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.