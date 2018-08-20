You are the owner of this article.
Rome man accused of entering vehicle and stealing firearm

David Ray Smith

A Rome man was arrested late Sunday, accused of entering a vehicle and taking a firearm.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

David Ray Smith, 41, of Bells Ferry Road was arrested near Ashley Oaks Trail after running from police. Smith was contacted after entering a victim’s vehicle without permission and taking several items, including a firearm valued at over $1,000.

Smith, who also had active warrants, fled upon contact with an officer, but was arrested soon after. He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and obstruction of an officer. Smith is also charged with theft by taking, a misdemeanor.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

