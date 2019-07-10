A Rome man is charged with a felony for cruelty to a person over the age of 65 after reportedly assaulting a person at his residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Alan Shaw, 57, of 27 Charleston Drive, was taken into custody at his home Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. after he denied emergency medical personnel access to the home to treat a man who had complained of chest pain.
Shaw is accused of grabbing a woman and shoving her around before taking her cell phone while she was in the process of attempting to call 911 again.
Shaw is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery against an elder, obstruction of a person making an emergency call and interference with medical professionals.