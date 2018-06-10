Rome man accused of chasing man with machete
A Rome man was in jail on several felony charges Sunday after he reportedly chased another man around with a machete.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kenneth Barnard Chambers, 53, of 317 E. First St., was arrested outside the Justice Center, 3 Government Plaza, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said he was chasing a 20-year-old man with a machete and had methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and a used glass pipe on his person.
Chambers is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and meth possession. He's also facing a misdemeanor count of possessing a drug-related object.
