A Rome man accused in an armed robbery at a residence was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 29, of 435 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested late Sunday on a warrant charging him with felony armed robbery, misdemeanor theft by taking and a felony probation violation.
Jackson was in the victim's home on May 19 when he took a bottle of medicine. As the victim tried to stop him, Jackson's unnamed "associate" brandished a firearm and "a gunshot was fired in the residence," the warrant states.
Jackson took the medicine, cash and a cellphone and left the residence. He was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol.