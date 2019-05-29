A Rome man has been charged with felony aggravated assault in the wake of incidents that are alleged to have occurred in May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randy Dewayne Cantrell, 24, of 13 East Drive, reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat to drag her inside a residence on East Drive on May 21. The woman suffered visible injuries from the incident.
Cantrell was also charged with felony criminal damage to property for an incident the following day when he jerked the gutters off a home on East Drive and caused extensive damage to the landscaping and ornamental items in the yard.