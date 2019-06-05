A Rome resident is facing several felony charges after a Tuesday drug arrest at the East Rome Walmart.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James John Johnson, 46, of 7 Miami Drive, was arrested just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after police found methamphetamines and a glass smoking pipe on his person. Johnson also had an active warrant out of North Carolina and had also failed to register as a convicted sex offender after moving to Rome approximately a month ago.
Johnson is charged with felonies fugitive from justice, possession of methamphetamine and failure to register as a sex offender.