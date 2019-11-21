A Rome woman facing a long list of drug charges remained in jail Thursday on a $27,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Elyse Holdbrooks, 30, of 20 Green Leaf Trail, was arrested at her home by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers Tuesday evening after police located methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm with children nearby.
She attempted to flush some of the meth down the toilet.
Holdbrooks is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and reckless conduct.