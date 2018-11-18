Police took a report of an email scam that left a Rome couple $300 poorer — and it could have been worse.
According to Rome Police Department records:
The man called police Friday to report that his wife received an email, purporting to come from a friend, asking them to purchase three $100 iTunes gift cards for the friend's niece. While they were buying the cards at Kroger, one of the employees asked if it could be a scam, but they said no, they were helping a friend who was traveling.
The couple followed instructions to scan the cards and email the scans to an Outlook address. However, they later realized the out-of-town friend wouldn't have access to email and called police.
While on the phone with the officer, the man got another email pretending to be from the friend. The message asked for the loan of $500 but he did not respond.