A Rome couple is charged with felony exploitation of the elderly and three misdemeanors stemming from an October incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Brent Barnes, 34, and Christina Ilene Barnes, 32, both of 125 Burr Drive, gained possession of checks belonging to his parents and wrote six checks to Aaron Barnes totaling $420, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 25 without the consent of his parents. His father is 65 and they signed the checks using his mother's name without her knowledge.
The couple also is charged with forgery in the 4th degree, identity fraud and theft by taking, as well as felony obstruction of an investigation.
They are being held without bond.