A Rome couple has been charged with burglary and additional charges following an investigation by Rome Police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Roy Weems, 38, and Stephanie Ann Weems, 37, both of 3020 Old Summerville Road, are charged with criminal damage to the property of a business and burglary in the second degree after causing more than $300,000 in damages to the property of Forterra Pipe and Precast, 223 John Davenport Drive.
Roy Weems is accused of cutting electrical wires and boxes, dismantling equipment and taking copper from the property, then transferring the stolen items to his wife, Stephanie Ann, for resale at a local scrap yard.
Roy Weems was also charged with possession of tools used to commit a burglary and obstruction of officers. Stephanie Weems was also charged with obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property.