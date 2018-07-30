Rome couple charged with stealing power, damaging electric meter
A Rome couple accused of stealing electricity was in jail without bond Monday and their young children were placed with family members.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records"
Randall Lee Little, 46, and Rhonda Little, 37, of 1 Lester Lane, are both charged with probation violation following the incident that led to their arrest Sunday.
Police were called to the home by a Georgia Power Co. investigator, who said the company has been dealing with the Little since December regarding siphoned electricity. Power was shut off to the home on Friday and the meter locked, but the investigator found the meter had been tampered with to reconnect the service.
The value of the damaged fixtures and stolen power topped $1,600.
Randall Little is charged with felony theft of services and damaging property of a public utility. In addition to a probation violation, he is being held for Cobb County on an unspecified charge.
Rhonda Little also was arrested on a probation violation and a caseworker called to the home to determine care of two young children there. Police said there was little food in the residence, which was filled with piles of "clothing, trash and junk."
The children were placed with family members and a dog with puppies on the premises was turned over to animal control.