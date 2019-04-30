The Roman Holiday was stuck while travelling down the Coosa River carrying second graders from Glenwood Primary today.
Parents were contacted and all students are OK, according to Lenora McEntire-Doss at the Floyd County Schools.
Roman Holiday stopped about a half a mile down the Coosa River due to mechanical issues. The Rome Fire Department sent boats to collect the kids and bring them back upriver. All students are off the Roman Holiday and the fire department is attempting to tow it back up river.