Roman arrested on seven counts of entering autos, escape
An East Rome teenager has been jailed without bond on multiple counts of entering automobiles parked on at least three different streets in Rome early Tuesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tajai Quevonte Neal, 19, of 1311 Cedar Ave., was arrested around 4:30 Tuesday morning after entering three vehicles on Darlington Way, two on East Tenth Street and two others on Eastridge Court.
Police were initially called about two suspects entering vehicles on Darlington Way around 2:30 a.m. and saturated the area with officers. When they heard glass shatter they took off toward Eastridge Court where Neal was captured.
Less than $200 in cash, a .45 caliber handgun, a large stainless steel knife and other personal items were stolen and recovered from a book bag that Neal was carrying, including the handgun.
Neal was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanors for criminal trespass and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
About four hours later, around 8:30 Tuesday morning while being transported to the jail, Neal managed to maneuver his hands, which had been cuffed behind him, to the front of his body, where he unfastened his seat belt. The transport officer saw what was going on and stopped in the 1700 block of North Broad Street to secure Neal again, but Neal managed to push past the officer and flee on foot. A short foot chase followed before Neal, who was still cuffed, was recaptured. Subsequently, Neal was also charged with felony escape and misdemeanor obstruction.
Neal is also being held on an undisclosed charge out of Clayton County.