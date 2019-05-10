A Rome man was arrested at a local motel after police recovered quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, suspected heroin and other loose pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Bragg, 37, of 3189 Martha Berry Highway, was arrested Thursday after authorities picked up the distinctive aroma of marijuana coming from his room. During a subsequent search, clear bags of meth, marijuana, heroin and the pills were found along with bunches of bags usually used for packaging the drugs. A pistol was also recovered from the room.
Bragg is charged with felonies for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with misdemeanors of possession of drug related objects and possession of drugs not in an original container.