Roman arrested on assault charge has additional charges added after making threats to officers
A Rome man wanted on an aggravated assault warrant found himself facing additional felony charges after allegedly making threats against officers after reaching the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adron Fitzgerald Almond, 52, of 18 Beard Drive, was picked up on a warrant charging aggravated assault against a woman on July 11 at a home on Rising Fawn Trail. He allegedly threw the woman to the floor and beat her head into the floor while choking her.
Additional felony charges of terroristic threats and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution were tacked on after Almond got to the jail and threatened officers there as he was being booked.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for obstruction of officers. Almond was being held in the jail without bond.