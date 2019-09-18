A Rockmart woman was in jail Wednesday night on drug charges with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alicia Diane Spurling, 61, of 61 Stone Crest Court in Rockmart, was stopped Wednesday morning on New Calhoun Highway near the Ga. 1 Loop after police saw her vehicle weaving on the road.
Spurling had suspected oxycodone pills in a metal container in her fanny pack. During "a long conversation" and field sobriety tests, she admitted taking some oxycodone before driving.
Spurling is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She's also facing misdemeanor charges of DUI drugs, failing to maintain a single lane and failing to keep pills in the original container.