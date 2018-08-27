Rockmart Road shut down near Old Rockmart for power pole repair
Traffic is being diverted off Rockmart Road near Old Rockmart Road until Georgia Power crews can repair a pole damaged by a wreck and the vehicles removed from ditches.
Scanner traffic between Rome-Floyd County firefighters on the scene and 911 operators indicate only minor injuries were reported in the collision between an 18-wheeler and a passenger car that happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5200 block of Rockmart Road.
Police were called to reroute traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being.