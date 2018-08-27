Rockmart Road reopened at Old Rockmart Road, Georgia Power continues to make pole repairs
Update: Georgia Power crews remain on scene in the 5200 block of Rockmart Road to repair a pole damaged by a wreck between an 18-wheeler and a passenger car. However, the road is now been reopened.
Previously reported: Traffic is being diverted off Rockmart Road near Old Rockmart Road until Georgia Power crews can repair a pole damaged by a wreck and the vehicles removed from ditches.
Scanner traffic between Rome-Floyd County firefighters on the scene and 911 operators indicate only minor injuries were reported in the collision between an 18-wheeler and a passenger car that happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5200 block of Rockmart Road.
Police were called to reroute traffic. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible for the time being.