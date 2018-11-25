A Rockmart man was in jail on drug and obstruction charges Sunday, with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Johnny Shane Cole, 40, of 2921 Morgan Valley road in Rockmart, was arrested early Sunday morning on Ga. 53 at Broadus Road after he ran from police during a traffic stop.
He tried to throw away suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and benzodiazepine pills as he ran. He had two needles containing suspected meth in his jacket when he was caught. A search of his vehicle turned up items including digital scales and a bag of hypodermic needles.
Cole is charged with the felonies meth possession, intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He's also facing misdemeanor counts of obstruction, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.