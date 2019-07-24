A Rockmart man was arrested Tuesday night after wrecking his motorcycle during a high speed chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Wade Usher, 31, of 14 Pine Mountain Road, was pursued by an officer on Turner McCall Boulevard at Hicks Drive for having no tag, then attempted to flee, reaching speeds over 100 miles-per-hour. Usher eventually crashed on Ga. 293 and was arrested just before 8 p.m.
Usher is charged with one count of felony fleeing, as well as misdemeanors reckless driving, wearing head phones while driving, driving with the wrong class of license and driving an unregistered vehicle. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on an $11,200 bond.
Fight at Royal Inn lands two in jail on assault charges
A fight at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., landed two Rome men in jail Tuesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis Marvin Morris, 61, who lists his address as the Royal Inn, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 22, of 18 Auburn Lane, were each arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault around 3 p.m. Tuesday after an altercation.
Morris is accused of using a box cutter, while Pullen was armed with a brick. Both remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.
Rash of thefts in East Rome area
Several vehicle break-ins along with an amount of stolen copper were reported throughout the day Tuesday in the East Rome area around Maple Avenue.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A sport utility vehicle was reported broken into on the 1900 block of Maple Ave. The owner reported several items stolen, including a wallet containing her driver's license and several bank cards.
A sports car was reported broken into on nearby 19th Street, with the owner reporting a bag of spare change missing. A sedan parked on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue was also entered and the owner reported a silver Bond Arms brand derringer firearm stolen.
Also nearby, an employee of the Georgia Power Co. reported an amount of copper had been tampered with. A hole had been cut in the back of a chain link fence at the GPC property. Around $100 in copper was stolen, and at least $2,000 in damage was caused to equipment.
Man charged with giving false name to police
A Lindale man reportedly gave two false names to police this week and is now facing a felony and several misdemeanor charges.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Nicholas Lee Davidson, 35, of 3023 Maple Road, told officers an incorrect name twice which wasn't corrected until he was fingerprinted at the Floyd County jail.
Davidson is charged with felony giving a false statement in writing, four counts of misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and obstruction of law enforcement officers.