A Rockmart man was arrested Tuesday night after wrecking his motorcycle during a high speed chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Wade Usher, 31, of 14 Pine Mountain Road, was pursued by an officer on Turner McCall Boulevard at Hicks Drive for having no tag, then attempted to flee, reaching speeds over 100 miles-per-hour. Usher eventually crashed on Ga. 293 and was arrested just before 8 p.m.
Usher is charged with one count of felony fleeing, as well as misdemeanors reckless driving, wearing head phones while driving, driving with the wrong class of license and driving an unregistered vehicle. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on an $11,200 bond.