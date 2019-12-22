A 21-year-old Rockmart man was being held without bond Sunday on five drug-related felonies and one misdemeanor.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quortavious Shamar Spurgeon of 518 Old Cedartown Road was charged with four counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of controlled substances or marijuana; one count of possession and use of drug-related objects; and one count of possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
When he was stopped Sunday at 1:19 a.m. at Broad Street and Fifth Avenue, he was found to be in possession of 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana, baled packages of THC candy of more than 1 gram, more than a gram of THC oil, bundled money for sales and two firearms.