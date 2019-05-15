Rockmart man arrested in heroin, meth and fentanyl trafficking bust

A Rockmart man was one of the two people charged after a drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of approximately 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 grams of heroin and 4 grams of fentanyl.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
On Tuesday, agents of GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement arrested 44-year-old Guy Anthony Robinson of Rockmart and 43-year-old Kahsai Berhane Goitom of Santa Rosa, California.
The Georgia State Patrol and Motor Carrier Compliance Division assisted agents in the investigation and arrests.
Robinson is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, obstruction of law enforcement and use of telecommunications device to commit a felony.
Goitom is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl and possession of marijuana.
They were both taken to the Carroll County Jail.