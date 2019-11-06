A Rockmart man was arrested early Wednesday morning on stalking and battery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Lamar Cook, 45, of 38 Sarahs Hollow Dr., was arrested at a Burnett Ferry Rd. address just after midnight after threatening to burn a tree in a woman's front yard with a torch and lighter.
Cook also damaged a window and attacked the woman, leaving her with visible marks.
Cook is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanors criminal trespass, stalking and battery. Cook remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $7,900 bond.