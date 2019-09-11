Rockmart man accused in Maple Avenue attack

A Rockmart man accused of helping another man who fired a gun on June 11 at the Maple Quick Stop was in jail Wednesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Zyshonne L. Middlebrooks, 21, of 116 Nicole Circle in Rockmart, was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated assault.
The warrant states Middlebrooks aided and abetted Davin McConnell when he shot at a person just after 10 p.m. June 11 at the convenience store at 1912 Maple Ave.
There is an active aggravated assault warrant out for 18-year-old Davin Jelon McConnell. Middlebrooks was being held Wednesday without bond.