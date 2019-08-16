A Rockdale County woman faces multiple felony charges in Rome after allegedly conspiring with at least three other individuals to smuggle items into the Floyd County Prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Marie Miller, 43, of 1980 Rockbridge Road, Conyers, is accused of delivering 27.4 grams of methamphetamine, 12.5 grams of marijuana and two cell phones to a location on Horseleg Creek Road on Dec. 18, 2018, where an inmate at the Floyd County Prison was to pick them up for sale to other inmates inside the prison.
The warrant for her arrest was issued last Dec. 27, nine days after the incident, however she was not picked up until Friday.
Miller is charged with felonies for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act; possession of items prohibited for an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.