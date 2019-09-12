Rome police are investigating the robbery of the Calhoun Quick Stop, 1120 Calhoun Avenue in North Rome.
A man described as a black male got away with approximately $900 in cash during the hold up that occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The security video showed the man wearing a blue poncho, a grey or white hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.
The owner, who was on duty and behind the counter at the time, said the suspect jumped the counter and pointed a silver hand gun at him and demanded money. The owner said the robber pointed the gun at his head and threatened to kill him.
The suspect grabbed all of the cash form the register and then forced the owner to lie down on the floor as he fled. While exiting the store, the robber took the owner's cell phone.
He fled down Calhoun Avenue toward Rome.
The owner's cell phone was later recovered from a ditch near the intersection of Hunter Street and Chester Street. Police were able get fingerprints from the store. The police report of the incident does not mention any kind of physical description, height, weight or possible age of the suspect.