A Riverdale man was arrested late Tuesday evening, accused of assaulting a woman and possessing drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dalton Cole Adams, 19, of 8104 Webb Road, Apt. 3302, was arrested near Old Dalton Road at Old School Road just after 11 p.m. after an altercation with a female victim.
Adams is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and was being held Wednesday without bond.