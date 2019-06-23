A Floyd County man who allegedly stole two beers at the River Jam concert was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brenden Kingsley Cash, 25, of 443 Mountain View Road, jumped and choked the bartender at a beer tent during the Saturday night festival at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and stole two Bud Lights.
He also broke a Rome police officer’s radio while he was being arrested.
Cash is charged with three felonies: aggravated assault, interference with government property and robbery by sudden snatching.
Felon reportedly had shotgunA Floyd County man accused of illegally having a shotgun was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Matthew Dylan Akins, 31, of 167 B Leming Drive, was arrested in a Rome neighborhood late Saturday after police found a shotgun in his car.
Akins is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also being held for the Fairmount Police Department on unspecified charges.
Police: Woman fought officer in front of her kidsA Floyd County woman was in jail without bond Sunday night after she reportedly fought with a police officer in her yard.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Pamela Ann McFadden, 30, resisted an officer who was detaining her for an investigation Saturday evening. She grabbed the officer’s throat and radio and fought until she was subdued.
During the incident, her three young children came outside of the house and witnessed their mother fighting with police.
McFadden is charged with the felonies aggravated assault on an officer and obstruction of an officer. She’s also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Diane Wagner, staff writer