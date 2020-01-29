A Ringgold man is accused of stealing a 2009 black Honda Civic worth $2,500 before forcibly entering several homes at 2531 Shorter Ave. at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Lee Whittemore, of 385 Whittemore Hollow Road, was released on bond Wednesday shortly after being charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, vehicle theft, entering an automobile, three counts of criminal trespass, three counts of loitering and two counts of giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement.
He was seen by an officer on the porch of one home at the same location, holding the door knob. He gave several different names for himself and dates of birth.