Rifle, Apple watch reported stolen in 14thStreet burglary
Rome police responded to a burglary call at a 14th Street residence Tuesday afternoon where a firearm was among the items reportedly stolen.
According to Rome police reports:
A victim told police a rifle and several other items were taken from his home while he was at work overnight Monday. He stated that a black .22 caliber rifle that had been behind his dresser was taken, along with an Apple iWatch that was sitting on the same dresser. The victim valued the rifle at $300 and the watch at $200.