Riding bike at night with no light leads to meth charges

Johnny Crawford Edwards

A Rome man ended up in jail early Wednesday morning after a minor traffic stop led to drug charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Johnny Crawford Edwards, 51, of 201 S Hughes Street was stopped by police while riding his bicycle down Shorter Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday with no light.

Once stopped, Edwards was found in possession of methamphetamine. He is charged with felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor violation of bicycle equipment requirements/regulations.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

