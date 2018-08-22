Riding bike at night with no light leads to meth charges
A Rome man ended up in jail early Wednesday morning after a minor traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnny Crawford Edwards, 51, of 201 S Hughes Street was stopped by police while riding his bicycle down Shorter Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday with no light.
Once stopped, Edwards was found in possession of methamphetamine. He is charged with felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor violation of bicycle equipment requirements/regulations.