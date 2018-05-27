RICO defendant in 57-county burglary case transferred to county jail
A man charged with being part of a crime ring accused of committing a string of commercial burglaries across the state was transferred to Floyd County where the RICO trial is slated to be held.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Deonta Evans, 32, of 960 Constitution Road in Atlanta, was transferred Saturday from the Bartow County Jail to face a felony charge under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Brandon Robinson headed a multi-jurisdictional task force that spent last year investigating the burglaries that resulted in more than $1.35 million in losses at convenience stores in Georgia and Tennessee.
About 20 people are thought to have been involved in the crimes, which date back as far as 2015, and more than 300 arrest warrants were issued last fall. The case spans 57 jurisdictions. Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson has agreed to handle the prosecution.
Evans has no bond and is also being held for Whitfield and Catoosa counties.