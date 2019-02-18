Floyd County police took reports over the past week of three types of scam contacts with residents.
In one case, a man said he received an email from someone claiming they had evidence he viewed "bad things" on YouTube and they wanted payment in bitcoin to keep it quiet.
A caretaker of an elderly woman reported she received a phone call from someone saying her grandson was in trouble and she was told to bring $900 in cash to a local grocery store to resolve the matter.
Neither party paid the scammer, but another man was bilked of more than $3,000.
The victim told police he got a call that he was behind on his Georgia Power bill and needed to pay it off with Green Dot debit cards. The scammer came to the residence and simulated adjustments to the meter box to convince the man he was legitimate.
The man purchased and turned over more than $3,000 worth of cash cards. When he checked with the company later, however, he found the payment had not been credited and his account had not been delinquent.