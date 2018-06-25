You are the owner of this article.
Resident finds cash register stolen from drug store

Rome Police Department

A resident on West Eighth Street told police they found a cash register lying in their yard upside down this past weekend.

According to Rome police reports:

Police responded to the call and found the cash register which had been taken in a burglary of Avery Drugs, located on North Fifth Avenue, the night before. The register still contained a receipt from the store. Someone busted a glass door at the store to break in but the report did not state if anything, other than the register, was taken in the burglary.

