Resident finds cash register stolen from drug store
A resident on West Eighth Street told police they found a cash register lying in their yard upside down this past weekend.
According to Rome police reports:
Police responded to the call and found the cash register which had been taken in a burglary of Avery Drugs, located on North Fifth Avenue, the night before. The register still contained a receipt from the store. Someone busted a glass door at the store to break in but the report did not state if anything, other than the register, was taken in the burglary.