Floyd County Sheriff's deputies doing intelligence on gang activity ran across a man known to have gang connections Friday night and found a weapon on the man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Jacory Williams, 27, of 155 E. 13th St., was arrested Friday at Crane Street and East 13th Street and charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
The deputies recovered a Taurus nine millimeter gun in his pants pocket.