Reports: Teamwork stops driver waving gun in traffic
City and county police worked together to neutralize a driver who was reportedly waving a gun erratically at other drivers on Turner McCall Boulevard in the middle of rush hour.
According to Floyd County Jail and Floyd County Police records:
James Lewis Posey, 46, of 112 Perkins St., was arrested at Second Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with the felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a stolen gun.
A Rome City and Floyd County officer used their vehicles to box in Posey's Nissan and isolate him from pedestrians and traffic after 911 dispatchers broadcast a lookout about a driver with a gun.
Posey hid the Glock Model 22 .40-caliber pistol under the car seat before exiting the vehicle. It had been reported stolen in Floyd County in January 2016.
He was additionally charged with the misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, driving on a suspended or revoked license and reckless conduct.