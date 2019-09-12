CALHOUN — A man opened fire on Gordon County Sheriff's Deputies and a woman, killing her before eventually giving himself up to authorities.
Chief Deputy Robert Paris said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken control of the investigation.
The GBI on Thursday afternoon released the following statement:
When deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 558 Mount Zion Road in Resaca they located 37-year-old Krystal Jones. At that point they were confronted by Dwight Jones who immediately began shooting at the responding deputies and Krystal Jones. Krystal Jones was struck "multiple times."
"A Gordon County Sheriff Deputy returned fire at Dwight Jones, striking him at least once and allowing the deputies to remove Krystal Jones from the residence," the GBI release stated. "Krystal Jones died from injuries sustained from the gunshots fired by Dwight Jones. Dwight Jones remained in the house, armed with several firearms and ammunition, refusing to obey orders from deputies for several hours."
Eventually, deputies were able to establish communication with Jones and convinced him to surrender. He was arrested and treated at a local hospital. He is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.