$3,300 reported missing from car dealership
The controller for Courtesy Ford Lincoln of Rome reported to Rome police Monday that two cash payments totaling $3,300 were missing as was paperwork on sale of a used vehicle.
According to Rome police reports:
Rome police investigators went out to the dealership at 101 U.S. 411 late Monday morning to speak with the controller. The first incident happened on April 19, when $3,000 and paperwork for a used vehicle sale were missing. The second incident occurred Saturday afternoon, when a cash payment of $300 was lost and is now unaccounted for.
Investigators have taken in surveillance footage to review. They have also interviewed the controller about how cash is handled at the dealership along with speaking to the employee who originally received the payments. At the time of the report Monday, they were attempting to set up an interview with the manager of the dealership.