Two young Rome women accused of shoplifting at Walmart were in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alondria Bianca McClain, 19, of 8 Pinehill Drive, and Hendria Na'travious Coalson, 19, whose address is listed as a room at the Red Roof Inn on U.S. 411, were arrested Saturday night at the West Rome Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle.
The women are charged with taking $1,217.22 worth of assorted mer-chandise without paying. The type of merchandise was not listed on the charge sheet.
They are each facing one count of felony shoplifting.