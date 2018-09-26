Report: Woman wanted for shoplifting had loose Xanax in a tin
Police said a Garden Lakes woman arrested on a shoplifting warrant was carrying methamphetamine and Xanax at the time of her arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Misti Ann Smith, 35, of 110 Simpson Drive, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a misdemeanor shoplifting warrant accusing her of taking four Polar Pop soft drinks and a cigarette lighter from the Circle K on Garden Lakes Boulevard in August.
Police found her with a tin containing a small amount of marijuana and two loose Xanax pills, along with pipes for smoking marijuana and meth.
Smith was additionally charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of meth. She's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and failure to keep drugs in the original container.