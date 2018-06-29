Report: Woman took $1,300 from room at Berry
A Rome woman accused of taking $1,300 belonging to the Governor’s Honors Program from a room at Berry College was arrested Friday on a felony burglary warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brenda Hammack Dixon, 68, of 21 Runway Drive, is charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary from the June 18 incident, a day after students from around the state participating in the program arrived at Berry.
Between 9:03 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. June 18, Dixon went in and out of a room in Green Hall on campus three times and took the money.
Dixon was in jail without bond Friday night.