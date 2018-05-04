Report: Woman throws flaming jacket at man on bed
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Friday night after being accused of a setting a jacket on fire and throwing it at a man who was lying in bed at their 213 Wilkerson Road home, which she also threatened to burn down.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dana Marie O’Neal, 33, of 213 Wilkerson Road, was arrested Friday just before 11 a.m. She is charged with felony arson in the third degree and terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.
She also hit the man multiple times, leaving scratches and bruises.