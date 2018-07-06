Report: Woman threatened police
A Rome woman who was originally arrested for simple battery and underage possession of alcohol has also been accused of making terroristic threats against police.
According to Jail reports:
Savannah Grace Trotter, 18, of 714 Lee Ave., was arrested at her home after scratching a man's neck and drawing blood. Police said she was walking on the street after consuming alcohol and then threatened to attack police officers.
Trotter has been charged with a felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor simple battery and underage possession of alcohol.
Trotter was being held in the Floyd County Jail Friday without bond.