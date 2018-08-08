Report: Woman threatened cops after burglary
A Silver Creek woman is charged with felony burglary, obstruction and making terroristic threats after series of incidents Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Felisha Nicole Costlow, 28, of 865 Old Rockmart Road left a home after a verbal altercation, fled down public streets before jumping on top of a vehicle. She later forced her way into a home on Hillcrest Avenue and then resisted officers as they attempted to restrain her.
The woman continued to fight with deputies and jailers before finally being transported to a hospital where she continued to make threats against police and the hospital.
Costlow is additionally charged with misdemeanors for criminal dam-age to property, public indecency, simple assault, simple battery and disorderly conduct.
Costlow is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.